Economy

GDP rebounds strongly in third quarter

SA’s economy rallies from a contraction in the second quarter to post growth of 1.6% in the three months to end-September, well above market forecasts

06 December 2022 - 12:53 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s economy rebounded strongly forecasts in the third quarter, avoiding a technical recession and beating market forecasts.

After contracting by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2022, GDP expanded  by 1.6% in the three months to end-September, Stats SA reported on Tuesday. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.6%...

