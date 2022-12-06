Dollar gains as US data strengthens the view that the Fed might stick with aggressive interest rate rises for longer
Stain of hypocrisy is made worse by the party closing ranks around Ramaphosa
Flight prices have increased quickly and are only expected to drop after February
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
SA’s economy rallies from a contraction in the second quarter to post growth of 1.6% in the three months to end-September, well above market forecasts
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a former military officer
Coach Tite’s team revives memories of the beloved sides of 1970 and 1982
The compact SUV dazzles with its diamond-cut styling and tri-tone paint job
SA’s economy rebounded strongly forecasts in the third quarter, avoiding a technical recession and beating market forecasts.
After contracting by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2022, GDP expanded by 1.6% in the three months to end-September, Stats SA reported on Tuesday. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.6%...
GDP rebounds strongly in third quarter
SA’s economy rallies from a contraction in the second quarter to post growth of 1.6% in the three months to end-September, well above market forecasts
SA’s economy rebounded strongly forecasts in the third quarter, avoiding a technical recession and beating market forecasts.
After contracting by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2022, GDP expanded by 1.6% in the three months to end-September, Stats SA reported on Tuesday. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.6%...
