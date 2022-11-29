Economy

Unemployment at lowest level since first quarter of 2021

Data has been difficult to interpret in recent quarters due to technical factors related to collection

BL Premium
29 November 2022 - 12:17 Thuletho Zwane

The unemployment rate surprised South Africans, easing slightly in the third quarter as the number of unemployed people decreased.

Stats SA said on Tuesday the unemployment rate fell by an entire percentage point, from 33.9% in the second quarter to 32.9% in the third, supported mainly by the manufacturing, trade, construction and transport sectors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.