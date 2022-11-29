Chinese officials have announced plans to speed up vaccination programme for elderly people as part of efforts to ease ‘zero-Covid’ curbs
The future requires leaders with empathy, understanding and an appreciation of the view that humankind and the Earth are inseparable
The three items scheduled to be discussed by the National Energy Regulator of SA related to Eskom tariffs
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Business Day TV talks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Data came in lower than expected, dragged down by fewer extensions in investment and bills, and other loans and advances
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Country’s muddied atomic energy strategy raises doubts about its commitment to phasing out coal-fired electricity
Culture of silence has prevailed for too long in game’s national administration
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
The unemployment rate surprised South Africans, easing slightly in the third quarter as the number of unemployed people decreased.
Stats SA said on Tuesday the unemployment rate fell by an entire percentage point, from 33.9% in the second quarter to 32.9% in the third, supported mainly by the manufacturing, trade, construction and transport sectors...
Unemployment at lowest level since first quarter of 2021
Data has been difficult to interpret in recent quarters due to technical factors related to collection
