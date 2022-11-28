African finance ministers to meet in Lomé to discuss economic recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt
Low economic growth and external shocks have made it difficult to meet 2030 targets
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Brett Botten signed off on the sale of a Midrand store twice in three weeks — first for R1,000 and then for R8m
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
The Battista hyper GT, with a top speed of 350km/h, is priced from R39m
African finance ministers and central bank governors meet this week in Lomé, Togo, for the African Finance Industry Summit (AFIS) to discuss how Africa’s finance industry can contribute to the continent’s economic recovery.
This comes at a time when unprecedented inflation and increasing geopolitical risk is forcing the world to look more inward, severely affecting economic growth and development across the continent and pressuring its financial and political leaders to find solutions...
