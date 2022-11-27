Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus on Africa finance industry summit, jobless rate, private sector credit

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 17:58 Thuletho Zwane

A slew of economic data comes out this week with the main focus on the unemployment rate, the Africa finance industry summit and private sector credit extension data.

Ministers of finance of African countries and governors of Africa’s central banks meet in Lomé in Togo on Monday and Tuesday to discuss how the continent’s industries can contribute to its economic recovery...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.