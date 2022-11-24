Economy

WATCH: Behind the MPC’s interest rate decision

Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano from FNB

24 November 2022 - 23:44
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Reserve Bank lifted the repo rate by 75 basis points on Thursday to address stubbornly high inflation, which has been outside the Bank’s target band for six months. For a look at the reasoning behind the decision and where SA’s economy may be heading, Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano from FNB.

