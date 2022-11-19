BREAKING NEWS: S&P Global affirms SA’s rating and outlook

The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday
Little attention is being paid to the collapse of SA’s passenger rail service
The area of interest in the Deep Water Orange Basin is located offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, about 188km from the coast
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
While the ratings agency warned of potential risk in the global outlook it also noted the increase in government income as a positive factor
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Moscow says Ukraine has executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
S&P Global Ratings has retained its positive outlook on SA’s credit rating, citing the country’s strong financial markets and an improved fiscal and debt position.
The rationale for the decision also highlighted progress being made on economic reforms which could help “cushion against rising external financing risks”, S&P said in a report released late on Friday.
“Although power and logistical bottlenecks continue to weigh on the economy, we expect that government measures to increase private sector activity and reform some key government-related enterprises could support stronger growth outcomes over the next two to three years,” it said.
S&P did however say SA was far from being out of the woods, with a number of threats remaining, including a slowing global economy.
In its downside scenario it warned: “We could revise the outlook to stable if external or domestic shocks subdue SA’s economic growth over the forecast period, or if fiscal financing or external pressures significantly increase. This could, for example, result from a sharper global economic downturn, particularly in China,” the agency said.
China is the largest buyer of the commodities SA mines.
The country’s energy crisis, which has resulted in more rolling blackouts this year than in any other, remained a threat as do ongoing public sector wage talks, S&P said.
The agency forecasts SA’s economy will grow 1.9% in 2022, falling to average 1.7% from 2023 to 2025.
The rand firmed following the decision and at the 12.05am close was 1.12% firmer at R17.16/$, its best close in more than two months.
The Treasury responded to the decision saying that S&P “notes that higher-than-expected tax revenue, relative to the agency’s expectations six months ago, will help to reduce the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP”.
“Government's medium-term fiscal strategy prioritises achieving fiscal sustainability by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt; increasing spending on policy priorities such as security and infrastructure, thereby promoting economic growth; and reducing fiscal and economic risks, including through targeted support to key public entities and building fiscal buffers for future shocks,” it concluded.
lindera@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BREAKING NEWS: S&P Global affirms SA’s rating and outlook
While the ratings agency warned of potential risk in the global outlook it also noted the increase in government income as a positive factor
S&P Global Ratings has retained its positive outlook on SA’s credit rating, citing the country’s strong financial markets and an improved fiscal and debt position.
The rationale for the decision also highlighted progress being made on economic reforms which could help “cushion against rising external financing risks”, S&P said in a report released late on Friday.
“Although power and logistical bottlenecks continue to weigh on the economy, we expect that government measures to increase private sector activity and reform some key government-related enterprises could support stronger growth outcomes over the next two to three years,” it said.
S&P did however say SA was far from being out of the woods, with a number of threats remaining, including a slowing global economy.
In its downside scenario it warned: “We could revise the outlook to stable if external or domestic shocks subdue SA’s economic growth over the forecast period, or if fiscal financing or external pressures significantly increase. This could, for example, result from a sharper global economic downturn, particularly in China,” the agency said.
China is the largest buyer of the commodities SA mines.
The country’s energy crisis, which has resulted in more rolling blackouts this year than in any other, remained a threat as do ongoing public sector wage talks, S&P said.
The agency forecasts SA’s economy will grow 1.9% in 2022, falling to average 1.7% from 2023 to 2025.
The rand firmed following the decision and at the 12.05am close was 1.12% firmer at R17.16/$, its best close in more than two months.
The Treasury responded to the decision saying that S&P “notes that higher-than-expected tax revenue, relative to the agency’s expectations six months ago, will help to reduce the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP”.
“Government's medium-term fiscal strategy prioritises achieving fiscal sustainability by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt; increasing spending on policy priorities such as security and infrastructure, thereby promoting economic growth; and reducing fiscal and economic risks, including through targeted support to key public entities and building fiscal buffers for future shocks,” it concluded.
lindera@businesslive.co.za
Ratings agencies likely to wait and see until February budget
Bankers bet billions on new wave of debt-for-nature deals
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales and SA credit ratings preview
State will go on leading electricity generation, says Mantashe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.