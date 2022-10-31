Private-sector credit demand speeds to fastest pace in seven years

Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand
China’s car exports rose more than 50% in the first nine months of 2022, shipping out more than 2-million vehicles
Fazel fills a vacancy left by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose term ended in March
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
The state-owned development financier now owns 32.45% of the Maputo-based aluminium smelter
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
SPONSORED | Sector faces added challenges of aging infrastructure, systems needing integration, manual processes and increasingly complex environments
Moscow has blamed Kyiv for an attack on its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
SA private-sector credit came in stronger than expected in September, accelerating to its steepest pace since 2015 and increasing for 15 consecutive months.
SA Reserve Bank data shows that private-sector credit increased by 9.7% year on year, topping market expectations of 8.15%. The sharp rise follows 7.86% growth in July, which was mainly driven by lending to corporates...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Private-sector credit demand speeds to fastest pace in seven years
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
SA private-sector credit came in stronger than expected in September, accelerating to its steepest pace since 2015 and increasing for 15 consecutive months.
SA Reserve Bank data shows that private-sector credit increased by 9.7% year on year, topping market expectations of 8.15%. The sharp rise follows 7.86% growth in July, which was mainly driven by lending to corporates...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.