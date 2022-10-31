×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Private-sector credit demand speeds to fastest pace in seven years

Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 10:25 Thuletho Zwane

SA private-sector credit came in stronger than expected in September, accelerating to its steepest pace since 2015 and increasing for 15 consecutive months.

SA Reserve Bank data shows that private-sector credit increased by 9.7% year on year, topping market expectations of 8.15%. The sharp rise follows 7.86% growth in July, which was mainly driven by lending to corporates...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.