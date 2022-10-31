WEBINAR | Green hydrogen: a key investment for SA’s economy

Hydrogen (H2) is the most abundant element in the universe. As a renewable energy source, it holds the key to the world achieving the climate change commitments made at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the form of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In SA, green hydrogen has the potential to link the country’s mineral endowment with its renewable energy endowment to enable the re-industrialisation of the South African economy, while simultaneously creating jobs, attracting investment, reconfiguring underdeveloped rural provinces and enabling a “Just Transition” from fossil fuels.

Does this mean green hydrogen will be a critical part of SA’s transition to a low-carbon economy? And will it provide energy security in the country?

Join Infrastructure SA for a virtual Business Day Dialogue on November 3, when a panel of experts will deliberate on these questions.

These experts will analyse the country’s plans for green hydrogen production and how these will be implemented, and discuss what this alternative energy source will provide to the private and public sectors.

Moderated by radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela, the panel will include:

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency and head of Infrastructure SA;

Priscillah Mabelane, executive vice-president: Energy Business at Sasol;

Patricia de Lille, minister of public works & infrastructure;

Joanne Bate, COO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of SA; and

Kaashifah Beukes, CEO of Freeport Saldanha.

Event details: