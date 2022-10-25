MTBPS post-budget TwitterSpace

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Business Day will host a Twitter Space at 7pm on Wednesday, after finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presentation.
We have invited a wide range of analysts to give us a breakdown of the policy statement — in terms of spending priorities and how the Treasury plans to spend a revenue overrun of about R100bn — and what this means for the overall standing of the fiscus.
Major discussion points will include the percentage of Eskom debt moved to the fiscus and what that means for credit ratings. Other talking points will include decisions that were made about the social distress of relief grant, public-sector wages, as well as climate financing — all issues on which investors have kept a close eye.
The conversation will be moderated by Peter Bruce, former editor-at-large at Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar) and editor-in-chief of Business Day and Financial Mail; and ABC, the broadcaster of the Business Day TV, Home Channel and Ignition channels.
Panelists include the following people:
Prof Iraj Abedian, founder and executive chair of Pan-African Capital Holdings and former economics professor at UCT.
Gina Schoeman, MD at Citi. Schoeman is consistently top-rated in local and global analyst rankings and is passionate about mentoring young professionals and promoting gender equality.
Sam Mkokeli, journalist and politics researcher who has worked as political editor of Business Day in the past and now contributes to Business Day, Financial Mail and the Sunday Times.
Lonwabo Maqubela, a portfolio manager and deputy chief investment officer at Perpetua, an independent, owner-managed boutique investment management firm. He has more than 15 years’ investment management experience; and
Mamokete Lijane, a fixed-income sales and macro strategist at ABSA CIB with 20 years’ experience as an analyst in financial markets. Lijane has a deep interest in the intersection between public policy, economics and financial markets, and has a B.BusSc degree from UCT and an MBA from GIBS. She is a CFA Charterholder.
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
