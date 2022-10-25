Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Retailer Pick n Pay is listing on the secondary stock exchange A2X Markets, in November, bringing the number of companies on the exchange to 88.
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The numbers are all against us. But unexpected things can happen. says manager Xavi Hernández
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Economic activity decreased for a second consecutive month in August and by the most in 13 months as the slowdown in the global economy worsened and power cuts intensified.
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, shows that momentum in economic activity decreased 2.3% on a monthly basis and 3% year on year, suggesting that GDP could also contract in 2023...
GDP contraction on the cards as economic activity slows
Momentum decreased 2.3% on a monthly basis in August, the Reserve Bank’s business cycle indicator shows
