×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

GDP contraction on the cards as economic activity slows

Momentum decreased 2.3% on a monthly basis in August, the Reserve Bank’s business cycle indicator shows

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 19:53

Economic activity decreased for a second consecutive month in August and by the most in 13 months as the slowdown in the global economy worsened and power cuts intensified.

The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, shows that momentum in economic activity decreased 2.3% on a monthly basis and 3% year on year, suggesting that GDP could also contract in 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.