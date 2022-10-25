×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

DA urges government against taking on Eskom debt

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce in his MTBPS that the government will take some of Eskom debt onto its balance sheet

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 15:38 Linda Ensor

Don’t take Eskom debt onto government’s balance sheet, don't given more bailouts for state owned enterprises, and do zero-rate more food items to support the poor: these are some of the DA’s suggestions for finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), to be tabled in parliament Wednesday.

Outlining the DA’s proposals on Tuesday for the MTBPS, the party’s finance spokesperson, Dion George, warned of the “massive moral hazard” of government taking on part of Eskom’s debt, which now stands at about R400bn. There has been speculation that the Treasury will take half of this debt onto the government’s balance sheet...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.