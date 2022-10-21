PODCAST | Eskom is set to cast a shadow over the MTBPS, says Momentum

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
A preview of the upcoming medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to present the 2022MTBPS on October 26. It is forecast to have a main budget deficit outcome for the current fiscal year of R317bn, about 4.7% of GDP, mainly due to improved revenue collections, despite slightly higher projections for public sector compensation.
Packirisamy says some of the key issues to look out for include government’s position on the social relief grant, public sector wage negotiations and funding Eskom’s debt.
More clarity around plans to break up Eskom into three separate units — generation, transmission and distribution — and how this will be funded are set to be major talking points.
She says the market expects government to take on R150bn — R250bn — roughly half — of Eskom’s debt, which could potentially raise government’s debt to GDP ratio by 3%. This would have the effect of increasing government’s debt-servicing costs, while giving the power utility some room to really start plugging away at its operational issues.
Topics of discussion include expectations for the medium-term budget policy statement; issues facing the economy; and pressures being felt by businesses and consumers .
