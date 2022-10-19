×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Retail sales and CPI new evidence of consumers’ pain

But latest data is unlikely to divert the Reserve Bank from its aggressive monetary tightening

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 14:11 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 19 October 2022 - 23:12

Retail sales fell for the fourth straight month in August as higher fuel and food prices pulled spending away from other goods. That bodes ill for the demand side of the economy but is unlikely to divert the Reserve Bank from its aggressive monetary tightening path to bring down inflation.

Retail sales numbers, which fell 1.8%, according to Stats SA on Wednesday, came hours after the agency issued consumer price index (CPI) figures for September, which showed the rate of inflation eased for the second month in a row, falling to 7.5% from 7.6% the previous month...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.