Retail sales and CPI new evidence of consumers’ pain
But latest data is unlikely to divert the Reserve Bank from its aggressive monetary tightening
Retail sales fell for the fourth straight month in August as higher fuel and food prices pulled spending away from other goods. That bodes ill for the demand side of the economy but is unlikely to divert the Reserve Bank from its aggressive monetary tightening path to bring down inflation.
Retail sales numbers, which fell 1.8%, according to Stats SA on Wednesday, came hours after the agency issued consumer price index (CPI) figures for September, which showed the rate of inflation eased for the second month in a row, falling to 7.5% from 7.6% the previous month...
