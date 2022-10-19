Fixed-line and mobile operator plunges the most since listing in 2003 after announcing the collapse of talks with MTN
The rise of mobile virtual network operators may well hold the key to universal and affordable access to the internet
Special Investigating Unit boss says that employees scheme and collude to fleece the power utility
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Property fundamentals are stable with the industrial property sector recording its highest income return
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni supports Ukraine but her coalition partners do not
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
Retail trade sales recorded their fourth consecutive month of decline, decreasing 1.8% in August compared with July. The fall reflects the erosive effect of higher inflation driven by surging fuel and food prices, as well as the effects of higher borrowing costs on the consumer.
On an annual basis, retail sales also shocked, only growing 2.0% year on year, after an upwardly revised 8.9% jump in July — reflecting the low base created by the lockdown restrictions and social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July 2021 — and below market forecasts of a 4.2% rise...
Fourth consecutive month of decline for retail sales
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
