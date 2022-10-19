×

Fourth consecutive month of decline for retail sales

Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending

19 October 2022 - 14:11 Thuletho Zwane

Retail trade sales recorded their fourth consecutive month of decline, decreasing 1.8% in August compared with July. The fall reflects the erosive effect of higher inflation driven by surging fuel and food prices, as well as the effects of higher borrowing costs on the consumer.

On an annual basis, retail sales also shocked, only growing 2.0% year on year, after an upwardly revised 8.9% jump in July — reflecting the low base created by the lockdown restrictions and social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July 2021 — and below market forecasts of a 4.2% rise...

