Economy

CPI eases slightly, in line with market expectations

This is the second consecutive monthly decrease in fuel prices

19 October 2022 - 11:27 Thuletho Zwane

Annual consumer inflation slowed in September mainly as a result of a second consecutive month decline in fuel prices.

On Wednesday, Stats SA showed that headline inflation eased to 7.5% in September from 7.6% in August, improving on the 13-year high of 7.8% recorded in July. ..

