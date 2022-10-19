×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

BusinessLIVE Twitter Space: join the live debate on SA’s medium-term budget

Panellists include Michael Sachs, Isaah Mhlanga, Lebogang Mulaisi, Khaya Sithole and Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe

19 October 2022 - 18:12

BusinessLIVE will host a Twitter Space live debate on Thursday ahead of next week’s medium-term budget to discuss what lies ahead as the government gears up to lay out a three-year plan to spend your tax money.

The panellists will include Michael Sachs, former budget office head at the National Treasury, Alexforbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga, Cosatu’s head of policy Lebogang Mulaisi and Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe. Khaya Sithole, a chartered accountant and academic, will moderate the discussions.

The 2022 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on October 26 is forecast to have a main budget deficit outcome for the current fiscal year of R317bn (4.7% of GDP), due mainly to improved revenue collections, despite slightly higher projections for public sector compensation. 

As it stands, the MTBPS is expected to pencil in a pay deal of 3% on top of the 1.5% notch progression and the R1,000/month posttax cash gratuity, even though not all unions have agreed to it. 

There is also an expectation the MTBPS will provide the broad outlines of the government’s approach to the long-awaited Eskom debt deal, and also likely indicate the government’s intentions for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which is scheduled to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Transnet has also recently indicated its preference for a degree of state funding, and finance minister Enoch Godongwana has previously indicated to Business Day that he will say something about Transnet in the budget statement.

Critics of the National Treasury say SA’s macroeconomic framework has adopted a highly restrictive path, with the role of fiscal policy being narrowly conceived to maintain low tax and debt levels and achieve “macroeconomic stability”. 

They say the Treasury claims that the higher debt will “crowd out” private sector investment and lobby that the country’s fiscal framework need be reorientated to tackle unemployment, poverty and inequality as part of a pro-employment macroeconomic framework instead of a narrow debt stabilisation focus. 

But can SA afford higher debt, and what would this mean for the country’s fiscal consolidation efforts?

The latest National Treasury’s budget data showed that revenue exceeded February’s outlook.

Estimates show that an overrun, due to an improvement in personal income tax receipts, of about R110bn can be expected. This improvement follows the commodities boom-driven revenue performance announced in the 2022 budget where there was a R181.9bn overrun. 

Will considerations about the SRD and the Eskom debt deal have an effect on this year’s fiscal outcome — and with fiscal data already showing an acceleration of spending on compensation, what impact will this have on the Treasury’s fiscal consolidation strategy?

Join BusinessLIVE’s pre-budget debate this Thursday, October 20, at 7pm. 

Twitter Space: link 

What topics would you like us to address? Comment below

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Godongwana expected to pencil in 3% to cover ...
Economy
2.
Creecy wants SA to turn sunshine into oil
Economy
3.
CPI eases slightly, in line with market ...
Economy
4.
Fourth consecutive month of decline for retail ...
Economy
5.
Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in ...
Economy

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Don’t be tempted to spend that large revenue windfall

Opinion / Editorials

REEZWANA SUMAD: Awash in tax cash, but for how long?

Opinion

SONGEZO ZIBI: Godongwana must expand on key priorities, not pundit obsessions

Opinion

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Fiscal credibility deficit persists before medium-term budget

Opinion

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget followed by outrage from the Left

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Fiscal containment must continue into MTBPS

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: A little can go a long way when it comes to basic income relief

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Consequences and accountability: the world is watching SA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.