Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Tigray fighting is causing suffering and destruction, US envoy Mike Hammer tells Tana forum as he calls for US-AU partnership to find solutions
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Health ministry reports 19 deaths and 58 confirmed cases since about mid-September
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
The economic focus this week will be on September inflation data and August retail sales, which come out on Wednesday.
After hitting a 13-year high of 7.8% year on year in July, headline consumer price inflation (CPI) moderated to 7.6% in August, as fuel inflation eased, falling to 43.2% in August from 56.2% in July, reducing the direct contribution of fuel to headline inflation by about 0.5 of a percentage point...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Some relief expected in inflation and retail data
