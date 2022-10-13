×

Economy

Mining production falls for seventh consecutive month

SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector

13 October 2022 - 12:32 Thuletho Zwane

SA mining production recorded its seventh consecutive month of year-on-year decreases in August, dragged lower mainly by platinum group metals (PGMs), gold and iron ore, as strikes and intensified load-shedding weigh heavily on the energy-intensive sector.

Stats SA on Thursday said mining production fell 5.9% on an annual basis, following an 8.4% decrease in July...

