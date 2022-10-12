×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

SA economy buckles under increasing pressure in September

BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 13:55 Thuletho Zwane

Economic activity fell for a fourth consecutive month, reflecting dire conditions in the SA economy as rolling blackouts take their toll all spheres of the economy, businesses and households, a survey said Wednesday.

The BankservAfrica economic transactions index (Beti) declined further in September, contracting 0.4% compared with 2.0% in August, as the local economy buckled under the pressure of severe load-shedding and global economic challenges...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.