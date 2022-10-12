Higher than expected increase in US producer prices keeps investors on edge ahead of inflation data on Thursday
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
A Centurion-based vehicle manufacturer has developed an armoured personnel carrier that can disable drones
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Employment has never been so good, says ECB president
Automatic qualification hopes nosedive after collapse in India
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
Economic activity fell for a fourth consecutive month, reflecting dire conditions in the SA economy as rolling blackouts take their toll all spheres of the economy, businesses and households, a survey said Wednesday.
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index (Beti) declined further in September, contracting 0.4% compared with 2.0% in August, as the local economy buckled under the pressure of severe load-shedding and global economic challenges...
SA economy buckles under increasing pressure in September
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
