The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The latest monetary policy review paints a gloomy picture for the global and domestic economy, warning that although fuel price inflation has eased and global food prices are somewhat lower, central banks around the world continue their policy tightening path to restore price stability and to re-anchor inflation expectations. SA, too, will continue its policy rate normalisation, increasing borrowing costs to levels that are consistent with a stable and lower inflation rate
The six-month review released on Tuesday, which aims to broaden the public’s understanding of the objectives and conduct of monetary policy and also to elaborate on the Bank’s policy stance, comes after the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the repurchase rate by a cumulative 200 basis points over the three meetings covered in the edition, bringing borrowing costs to 6.25%. ..
SA to continue policy rate normalisation to restore stability, says Reserve Bank
