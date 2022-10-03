×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Tax take reduces budget deficit, Treasury says

The government says tax revenue exceeded the February budget outlook by a significant R110bn, about 1.5% of GDP

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 10:53 Thuletho Zwane

The medium-term budget policy statement due to be presented later in October is likely to show a much-improved main budget deficit for the 2022/2023 fiscal year compared to the national budget presented in February.

The Treasury’s monthly budget data shows that government tax revenue exceeded the February budget outlook by a significant R162bn, or more than 2% of GDP — or when taking into account the usual seasonality in monthly tax revenue, the overrun could be closer to R110bn, about 1.5% of GDP — still coming in much better expected...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.