The medium-term budget policy statement due to be presented later in October is likely to show a much-improved main budget deficit for the 2022/2023 fiscal year compared to the national budget presented in February.
The Treasury’s monthly budget data shows that government tax revenue exceeded the February budget outlook by a significant R162bn, or more than 2% of GDP — or when taking into account the usual seasonality in monthly tax revenue, the overrun could be closer to R110bn, about 1.5% of GDP — still coming in much better expected...
Tax take reduces budget deficit, Treasury says
The government says tax revenue exceeded the February budget outlook by a significant R110bn, about 1.5% of GDP
The medium-term budget policy statement due to be presented later in October is likely to show a much-improved main budget deficit for the 2022/2023 fiscal year compared to the national budget presented in February.
The Treasury's monthly budget data shows that government tax revenue exceeded the February budget outlook by a significant R162bn, or more than 2% of GDP — or when taking into account the usual seasonality in monthly tax revenue, the overrun could be closer to R110bn, about 1.5% of GDP — still coming in much better expected...
