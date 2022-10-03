×

Economy

SA in danger of losing crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, warns Naamsa

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says government dithering on local future of electric vehicles, as well as technical brain-drain, a threat to motor industry

03 October 2022 - 15:06 david fulonger
UPDATED 03 October 2022 - 23:05

SA’s diminishing status as the production hub of the African motor industry will shrink faster if the government continues to dither on the local future of electric vehicles (EVs), Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, says.

He told a media conference on Monday the local industry was also experiencing a technical brain-drain, as motor companies in Europe, Asia and the rest of Africa poached SA automotive engineers to work on EV technologies. “We are losing skills,” he said...

