S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Tuesday, October 4 2022
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
New information come to light makes Yvonne Fontyn re-evaluate her birthplace of Kabwe, Zambia
SA’s diminishing status as the production hub of the African motor industry will shrink faster if the government continues to dither on the local future of electric vehicles (EVs), Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, says.
He told a media conference on Monday the local industry was also experiencing a technical brain-drain, as motor companies in Europe, Asia and the rest of Africa poached SA automotive engineers to work on EV technologies. “We are losing skills,” he said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA in danger of losing crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, warns Naamsa
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says government dithering on local future of electric vehicles, as well as technical brain-drain, a threat to motor industry
SA’s diminishing status as the production hub of the African motor industry will shrink faster if the government continues to dither on the local future of electric vehicles (EVs), Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, says.
He told a media conference on Monday the local industry was also experiencing a technical brain-drain, as motor companies in Europe, Asia and the rest of Africa poached SA automotive engineers to work on EV technologies. “We are losing skills,” he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.