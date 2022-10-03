Market data including bonds and Sanlam Stratus Funds
New-vehicle sales grew by 10.8% in September compared with a year earlier, while exports more than doubled. Figures released on Monday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) show that customers bought 47,786 new cars and commercial vehicles last month — up from 43,147 in September 2021.
Car sales of 32,392 outperformed last year’s 29.537 by 9.7%. Light commercial vehicles improved by 14.9%, medium commercials by 15.3%, heavy commercials by 3.8% and extra-heavies by 0.7%...
New vehicle sales up, exports double
Aggregate sales of all new vehicles for the first nine months of 2022 totalled 391,936 — 13.4% more than 2021
