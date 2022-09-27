Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
SA recorded FDI inflows of R26.2bn in the second quarter, down from R39.9bn in the first quarter
SA’s foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped in the second quarter compared to the first — when investors hunted for other places to park their money as a result of rising geopolitical tension in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin report, released on Tuesday, showed the country recorded FDI inflows of R26.2bn in the second quarter, down from R39.9bn in the first quarter, “as nonresident parent entities granted loans to and, to a lesser extent, increased equity investments in, domestic subsidiaries”...
FDI drops in second quarter as investors look elsewhere
