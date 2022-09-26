×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

OECD revises downward SA GDP amid fears of a global recession

Additional monetary policy tightening is required to lower inflation, says Paris-based organisation

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 18:59 Thuletho Zwane, Lindiwe Tsobo and Andries Mahlangu

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised lower SA’s GDP and overall global growth forecasts as monthly indicators point to stagnating output and falling consumer confidence, reaching levels last seen over three decades ago.

The OECD downgraded SA’s GDP outlook for 2022 and 2023 to 1.7% and 1.1% respectively, and warned that major risks to the projections are on the downside...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.