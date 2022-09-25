×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Employment numbers will kick off a busy week

In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 17:42 Thuletho Zwane

A large number of economic data releases will come out this week, including the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin and Stats SA’s employment statistics.

The SA Reserve Bank previously showed that the country recorded foreign direct investment (FDI) of R27.2bn in the first quarter of 2022, up from R22.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the exclusion of Russia from financial indices, which saw countries such as SA emerge as beneficiaries of rising geopolitical tension as investors hunted for other places to park their money...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.