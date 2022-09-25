JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
A large number of economic data releases will come out this week, including the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin and Stats SA’s employment statistics.
The SA Reserve Bank previously showed that the country recorded foreign direct investment (FDI) of R27.2bn in the first quarter of 2022, up from R22.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the exclusion of Russia from financial indices, which saw countries such as SA emerge as beneficiaries of rising geopolitical tension as investors hunted for other places to park their money...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Employment numbers will kick off a busy week
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
A large number of economic data releases will come out this week, including the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin and Stats SA’s employment statistics.
The SA Reserve Bank previously showed that the country recorded foreign direct investment (FDI) of R27.2bn in the first quarter of 2022, up from R22.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the exclusion of Russia from financial indices, which saw countries such as SA emerge as beneficiaries of rising geopolitical tension as investors hunted for other places to park their money...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.