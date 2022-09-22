×

Economy

Reserve Bank raises repo rate another 75 bps to 6.25%

Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 15:19 Thuletho Zwane

The SA Reserve Bank raised interest rates for a sixth meeting running as it moved to protect the weakened rand and stabilise inflation expectations.

At the end of its three-day meeting on Thursday, the monetary policy committee (MPC) lifted the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 6.25% as predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg...

