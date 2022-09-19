×

Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | 2023 is not looking good for consumers

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy

19 September 2022 - 16:33 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER.
Sentiment among SA consumers is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments.

The discussion takes a look at findings from Momentum’s recently published Consumer Pulse report for the third quarter of 2022. 

Packirisamy says the study paints a bleak picture of the economic reality of consumers in SA.

Join the discussion: 

For example, the high inflation and interest-rate environment is said to be eroding households’ disposable income, which requires consumers to spend a larger portion of their disposable income on non-durable goods such as food and fuel, as opposed to durable goods such as furniture and vehicles.

Packirisamy also highlights how people at different income levels are currently faring. 

She says low-income households are showing signs of being more optimistic than medium- and high-income households. That is likely to be a result of government support while higher mortgage rates are negatively affecting higher-income households, she explained.

Topics of discussion include: key findings from Momentum’s latest Consumer Pulse report; the effect of inflation on consumer sentiment; the response of different income groups to current economic conditions; and the effect of rolling black outs on the attitudes of ordinary South Africans. 

This discussion also looks at the effect of load-shedding and power cuts on consumer spending habits owing to a greater need for backup and alternative systems, as well as unplanned spending thereof. 

Consumer spending taking strain

Retail sales contract for the third straight month
Economy
5 days ago

Hold onto your hats as food prices soar

Rocketing food prices are due to more than the Russian invasion of Ukraine, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
5 months ago

PODCAST | ‘It has been tough, but the worst is behind us’

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Economy
3 weeks ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Planning for the future amid poverty of today

For a poor person, how could deferring gratification be said to be bearable on any realistic grounds of being certain of eventually attaining it?
Opinion
1 day ago

Tough times ahead for the retail property sector

Due to rising interest rates, the sector is showing signs of pressure that are likely to carry on until 2023
Companies
6 days ago
