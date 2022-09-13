×

Economy

Shrinking mining output poses costly risk to fiscus

Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to decline further

13 September 2022 - 19:33 Thuletho Zwane

Mining production fell sharply at the beginning of the third quarter, marking a sixth straight month of declines, as strikes in the sector, load-shedding, crime and bottlenecks at the country's ports and rail network hampered activity.

Stats SA reported on Tuesday that mining production fell 8.4% year on year in July, compared with a downwardly revised 7.1% contraction in the previous month. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected a 5% decline. ..

