SA’s current account balance swung to a shock deficit in the second quarter, defying market estimates of a R100bn surplus and adding to the prospect of a further interest rate hike at the Reserve Bank’s next meeting on September 22.
The current account shortfall led to the rand weakening to its worst level in more than two years. By 5.30pm, it had fallen 1.34% to R17.5057/$...
Rand at two-year low amid surprise at current account shortfall
The R87bn shortfall is likely to strengthen the argument for a further interest rate hike
