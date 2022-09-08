×

Economy

Current account swings to shock deficit in second quarter

R87bn shortfall is the first since the second quarter of 2020 and is likely to strengthen the argument for a further rate hike

08 September 2022 - 14:24 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s current account balance switched to a shock deficit in the second quarter, defying market estimates of a R100bn surplus, and adding to the prospect of a further rate hike at the Reserve Bank’s next meeting, on September 22.

The overall balance on the current account, which is the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, swung to a R87bn deficit, or 1.3% of GDP, from a 2.4% surplus in the previous quarter, the Reserve Bank said in a report on Thursday. ..

