Current account swings to shock deficit in second quarter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
We need a stable project pipeline and a fit-for-purpose procurement process
The KZN municipality’s disconnection drive aims to recoup a total of R5.5bn from defaulters, which include government entities, businesses, schools and residents
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
Shares in SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers fall the most since July 2020 as the market took a dim view of its trading update
Report compiled by the Fraser Institute in Canada notes that global average for economic freedom also fell as a result of restrictions implemented to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Outside rescuers weren’t allowed entry into the 6.8-magnitude quake’s epicentre to help
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
SA’s current account balance switched to a shock deficit in the second quarter, defying market estimates of a R100bn surplus, and adding to the prospect of a further rate hike at the Reserve Bank’s next meeting, on September 22.
The overall balance on the current account, which is the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, swung to a R87bn deficit, or 1.3% of GDP, from a 2.4% surplus in the previous quarter, the Reserve Bank said in a report on Thursday. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Current account swings to shock deficit in second quarter
R87bn shortfall is the first since the second quarter of 2020 and is likely to strengthen the argument for a further rate hike
SA’s current account balance switched to a shock deficit in the second quarter, defying market estimates of a R100bn surplus, and adding to the prospect of a further rate hike at the Reserve Bank’s next meeting, on September 22.
The overall balance on the current account, which is the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, swung to a R87bn deficit, or 1.3% of GDP, from a 2.4% surplus in the previous quarter, the Reserve Bank said in a report on Thursday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.