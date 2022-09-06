Power cuts, floods and strikes drag down GDP in second quarter

The rand is under pressure from a stronger dollar
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
The decision is based on the poor performance in the sector, including the liquidation of several companies
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Share price shoots up 9% as it reports healthy rise in distributable income per share
Growth for 2022 is expected at less than 2% despite progress with structural reforms
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
US official say purchases indicate Moscow is battling supply shortages in its war in Ukraine
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Load-shedding, floods and industrial unrest drove SA’s economy to shrink back below prepandemic levels in the second quarter, with the economic growth rate for 2022 now expected to come in at less than 2% despite the government’s progress with structural reforms.
Stats SA reported on Tuesday that the economy contracted 0.7% quarter on quarter, offsetting the better-than-expected 1.7% first quarter GDP (revised downwards from 1.9%). ..
