Economy

JSE sustainability head highlights private sector as vital to climate change finance

SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 19:09 Thuletho Zwane

Government action is essential to tackle climate change financing, but public sector funding is insufficient to address the country’s climate challenge and climate agenda.

This is according to JSE head of sustainability Shameela Soobramoney, who said last week climate adaptation should be linked to the country’s functioning capital markets...

