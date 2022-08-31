×

Economy

SA companies’ offshore deals reach record R222bn in second quarter

Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 19:15 Thuletho Zwane

SA companies concluded international M&A valued at about R222bn in the second quarter — a record high — as they increasingly look abroad in search of higher growth opportunities, according to a report by PwC. 

The report also found that outward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows are at the highest since 2006 when the data was first recorded.  ..

BL Premium

