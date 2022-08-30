×

Economy

Private-sector credit continues to grow but at a slower pace

Growth in total credit has reached the peak at the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank

30 August 2022 - 14:09 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s private-sector credit extension increased for the thirteenth straight month, but the reading came in below market expectations as interest rates start to weigh heavily on the indebted.

On Tuesday, the SA Reserve Bank said private-sector credit extension increased 7.1% year on year in July, following 7.5% growth a month earlier. The July reading outcome was lower than the consensus expectation of 7.3% but higher than the Thomson Reuters consensus of 6.8%...

