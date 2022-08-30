The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
Growth in total credit has reached the peak at the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
SA’s private-sector credit extension increased for the thirteenth straight month, but the reading came in below market expectations as interest rates start to weigh heavily on the indebted.
On Tuesday, the SA Reserve Bank said private-sector credit extension increased 7.1% year on year in July, following 7.5% growth a month earlier. The July reading outcome was lower than the consensus expectation of 7.3% but higher than the Thomson Reuters consensus of 6.8%...
Private-sector credit continues to grow but at a slower pace
