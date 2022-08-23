×

Economy

Unemployment rate falls in second quarter in big surprise

Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors

23 August 2022 - 12:51 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s unemployment rate surprised on Tuesday, falling for the second consecutive quarter in 2022, reflecting normalisation of economic activity.

Stats SA reported a fall in the unemployment rate to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022, from 34.5% in the first quarter and a record high of 35.3% in the last quarter of 2021. ..

