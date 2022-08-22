×

Economy

SA greylisting ‘very probable’, says Sim Tshabalala

The Standard Bank CEO says SA will probably be added to a list that includes Syria, Haiti and Yemen due to deficiencies in its ability to combat financial crime

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 11:08 Garth Theunissen

SA will very likely be greylisted despite efforts by the Treasury to prevent the country from joining the ranks of nations deemed to have inadequate protections against money laundering and terrorist financing.

That’s the view of Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala who warned in July that SA’s potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body that assesses countries’ ability to combat illicit financial activity, would be worse than a sovereign credit downgrade. Paris-based FATF gave SA until October 2022 to come up with a credible plan to tackle deficiencies in its ability to prevent financial crimes, failing which it could be greylisted at a follow-up review meeting in February 2023...

BL Premium

