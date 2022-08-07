JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Mining output and manufacturing data will provide insight on underlying health of the economy’s production side
SA’s business fraternity will be eagerly watching the production-side economic data releases later this week as they are likely to provide an indication of how the economy’s second-quarter performance ended.
“Production is being curtailed by a myriad idiosyncratic factors ranging from persistent load-shedding, higher production costs, mining sector strikes and infrastructural bottlenecks at ports and SA’s rail network,” FNB economists Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Thanda Sithole and Koketso Mano wrote in a client note on Friday. “Global geopolitical tensions and tightening financial conditions remain a key risk for SA’s commodity export volumes.”..
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mine, factory data to reveal second quarter performance
