Economy

Private sector shows solid improvement in July

But rising costs for fuel, utilities and labour present challenges for the sector, leading to sharp increases in business expenses

04 August 2022 - 12:26 Thuletho Zwane

The SA economy remained firmly positive in July as businesses recorded an improvement in client demand, signalling a solid improvement in the health of the private sector.

The S&P Global SA purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Wednesday rose to a 14-month high in July, edging up to 52.7 from 52.5 the previous month. This is the strongest private sector growth since May 2021. ..

