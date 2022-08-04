Electricity production dropped as SA experienced worst power outages on record

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
Is this a genuine attempt at policymaking by consensus, or more a piece of political theatre?
The Ukrainian president says there is no neutral position to war
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Analysts have described the gains in AMTD Digital as unjustified after its market value exceeded $400bn this week
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
President Joe Biden calls the verdict ‘unacceptable’ and vows his administration will continue to work for her release
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Electricity generation dropped in June after unlawful industrial action at several power plants, Stats SA said on Thursday.
The agency reported that electricity production contracted by 4.0% year on year when the country experienced some of the worst power outages on record. ..
