Treasury would need to absorb 50% of Eskom’s debt, says Old Mutual

Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
The sector bears policy-uncertainty scars after getting short shrift from the mineral resources department for years
A total disregard for oversight, consequence management and compliance with the Public Finance Management Act have resulted in the DOD’s financial mess
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Spending on bonuses to lure drivers was decreased while app was improved
Transferring half of its borrowings could widen SA’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio by up to 2.5 percentage points
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield says US sanctions on Russia are intended to discourage the Russians from continuing their aggression on Ukraine
Return of Hendricks and Rossouw creates healthy competition for places in the squad before T20 international series
From Cartier to Gucci - these podcasts are focused on impactful women’s stories that will entertain and inspire you
The Treasury needs to absorb about half of Eskom’s almost R400bn debt pile to sufficiently lower the power utility’s borrowing costs and put it on a more sustainable long-term financial footing, according to Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG).
Transferring about R200bn of Eskom’s debt to the national government’s balance sheet is likely to widen SA’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio, which is expected to reach 72.8% in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, by between 2 and 2.5 percentage points. That is according to OMIG chief economist Johann Els, who made the estimate during a media briefing on Tuesday at which he also unveiled a series of economic forecasts for 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Treasury would need to absorb 50% of Eskom’s debt, says Old Mutual
Transferring half of its borrowings could widen SA’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio by up to 2.5 percentage points
The Treasury needs to absorb about half of Eskom’s almost R400bn debt pile to sufficiently lower the power utility’s borrowing costs and put it on a more sustainable long-term financial footing, according to Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG).
Transferring about R200bn of Eskom’s debt to the national government’s balance sheet is likely to widen SA’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio, which is expected to reach 72.8% in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, by between 2 and 2.5 percentage points. That is according to OMIG chief economist Johann Els, who made the estimate during a media briefing on Tuesday at which he also unveiled a series of economic forecasts for 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.