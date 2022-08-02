×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Survey shows confidence still high in construction sector’s future

Though hit hard by the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the industry might be on the road to recovery

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 19:33 Thuletho Zwane

Confidence in the future of SA’s construction sector reached its highest level in five years despite a marked decline in business activity in recent months.

This is the main finding of a survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research on behalf of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.