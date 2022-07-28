×

Economy

SA’s producer inflation surges to record high in June

PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers

28 July 2022 - 12:31 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Producer inflation accelerated to a record high in June, reflecting the effect of sky-high fuel and food prices.

SA’s producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, rose 16.2% in June year on year, beating market forecast, Stats SA said in a statement on Thursday.

The PPI data indicates rising input costs for factories, which they then may pass on to retailers and consumers, thereby setting future trends in inflation which the Reserve Bank closely monitors when deciding on interest rates.

The main contributors to the headline annual producer inflation rate were coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products. The product categories incorporate petrol and diesel prices, which are at record highs.

Other contributors were food products, beverages and tobacco products; and metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment.

Investec chief economist Lara Hodes said before the release of the data that petrol and diesel prices had risen by R2.33/l and R1.10/l, respectively, in June, while manufactured food price inflation has accelerated to more than 12% year on year.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

ARTHUR KAMP: Repo rate set to keep grinding higher

Bank’s quarterly projection model has been pointing to a prolonged, material interest rate hiking cycle for some time
Opinion
4 months ago

Producer inflation eases from record levels in January

Producer inflation moderated in January, but economists warn price pressures are set to persist
Economy
5 months ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank interest rate decision keenly watched

The first monetary policy committee meeting of the year is expected to result in a hike
Economy
6 months ago
