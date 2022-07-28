SA’s producer inflation surges to record high in June

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
Producer inflation accelerated to a record high in June, reflecting the effect of sky-high fuel and food prices.
SA’s producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, rose 16.2% in June year on year, beating market forecast, Stats SA said in a statement on Thursday.
The PPI data indicates rising input costs for factories, which they then may pass on to retailers and consumers, thereby setting future trends in inflation which the Reserve Bank closely monitors when deciding on interest rates.
The main contributors to the headline annual producer inflation rate were coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products. The product categories incorporate petrol and diesel prices, which are at record highs.
Other contributors were food products, beverages and tobacco products; and metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment.
Investec chief economist Lara Hodes said before the release of the data that petrol and diesel prices had risen by R2.33/l and R1.10/l, respectively, in June, while manufactured food price inflation has accelerated to more than 12% year on year.
