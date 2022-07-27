Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
Surging food inflation is pushing SA consumers to the brink and forcing many to cut items such as fresh milk and vienna sausages from their list of essentials, according to a report from market-research and global consulting company NielsenIQ.
Consumer inflation’s acceleration to a 13-year high is being clearly reflected in shopping patterns, the market-research firm said in its latest SA retail report, with sales volumes of items such as frozen meat and cooking oil starting to show significant declines as surging prices bite...
SA consumers at 'tipping point' as food inflation soars, says NielsenIQ
Surging inflation is forcing many to cut items from their baskets, with cooking oil volumes recently falling for the first time since the onset of the war in Ukraine
Surging food inflation is pushing SA consumers to the brink and forcing many to cut items such as fresh milk and vienna sausages from their list of essentials, according to a report from market-research and global consulting company NielsenIQ.
Consumer inflation’s acceleration to a 13-year high is being clearly reflected in shopping patterns, the market-research firm said in its latest SA retail report, with sales volumes of items such as frozen meat and cooking oil starting to show significant declines as surging prices bite...
