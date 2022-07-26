Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41%

Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
The biggest challenge for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been trying to change the utility’s culture
It’s unclear if his return will be short lived, as minister Mondli Gungubele has not indicated whether he intends to appeal a labour-court ruling
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Sales at US stores climbed 3.7% as consumers continue eating out despite higher prices
Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the cost of transport and goods, say industry bodies
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
EU countries strike compromise deals to limit the cuts for some countries
Desiree Ellis’s commitment and determination delivered rich rewards when Banyana won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time
Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the costs of transport and goods if proposed new duties are imposed on imported Chinese tyres.
The Tyre Importers Association of SA (Tiasa) has warned that prices on taxi tyres could increase 41%, passenger car tyres up to 40% and bus tyres 17% if SA’s four large, domestic tyre producers — Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo, collectively known as the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) — succeed in their application for anti-dumping duties on tyres from China. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41%
Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the cost of transport and goods, say industry bodies
Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the costs of transport and goods if proposed new duties are imposed on imported Chinese tyres.
The Tyre Importers Association of SA (Tiasa) has warned that prices on taxi tyres could increase 41%, passenger car tyres up to 40% and bus tyres 17% if SA’s four large, domestic tyre producers — Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo, collectively known as the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) — succeed in their application for anti-dumping duties on tyres from China. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.