Economy

Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41%

Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the cost of transport and goods, say industry bodies

26 July 2022 - 15:58 Denis Droppa

Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the costs of transport and goods if proposed new duties are imposed on imported Chinese tyres.

The Tyre Importers Association of SA (Tiasa) has warned that prices on taxi tyres could increase 41%, passenger car tyres up to 40% and bus tyres 17% if SA’s four large, domestic tyre producers — Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo, collectively known as the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) — succeed in their application for anti-dumping duties on tyres from China. ..

