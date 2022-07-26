×

Economy

IMF revises SA growth upwards, in line with Reserve Bank

But though SA’s outlook has moderately improved, it continues to perform worse than its African peers

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 16:11 Thuletho Zwane

Elevated fossil fuel and metal prices for commodity-exporting countries such as SA received upward revisions of their GDP growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

In its latest world economic outlook report, the IMF showed an upward revision of SA’s economic growth from 1.9% to 2.3%. The IMF growth forecast for SA remained unchanged at 1.4% in 2023...

