WATCH: Can SA afford a basic income grant?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso

25 July 2022 - 21:16
Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, says there 'is so much at stake when it comes to the BIG and decisions must be based on meticulous research into how it would be funded'. File photo: MASI LOSI
Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, says there 'is so much at stake when it comes to the BIG and decisions must be based on meticulous research into how it would be funded'. File photo: MASI LOSI

SA’s government could, in theory, fund a basic income grant via an increase in VAT from 15% to 17%, according to a report authored by Intellidex and commissioned by Business Unity SA in collaboration with BLSA. Business Day TV caught up with Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso for more detail.

