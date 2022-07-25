×

Economy

RESEARCH

VAT hike to 17% is ‘the least bad option’ to fund BIG, research shows

Intellidex report says the government could fund a basic income grant via an increase in the VAT to raise at least R50bn

25 July 2022 - 05:10 Denise Mhlanga

Hiking VAT stood out as the least fractious revenue raiser for a basic income grant (BIG) in a new study commissioned by SA’s most prominent business lobby groups as they weigh in on a proposal that has polarised economists and policymakers.

The 64-page report, conducted by research house Intellidex on behalf of Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business Leadership SA (BLSA), is the latest to make a forceful contribution on the proposal, which has become a recurring feature of welfare debates after the July 2021 protests morphed into a violent outpouring of anger over hardship, record high unemployment and inequality...

