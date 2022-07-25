Russia-Ukraine grain deal likely to lower food prices in SA, but only if it holds

Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
All the ANC’s Taliban faction are after is a slice of the pie
The ratings agency said its ‘bb-’ evaluation captures Transnet's less-than-adequate liquidity
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Ratings agency says credit rating of both telecom operators could be improved
Missile attack on Odesa muddies the waters but Kyiv says wheat will leave ports regardless
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Gazprom move will lower flows to 20% of capacity from Wednesday
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
A case for bricolage as a strategy for global repair
Food prices could soften as more grain supplies become available to the world market after Russia and Ukraine agreed to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports, to the benefit of all importing countries and consumers.
Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on Friday to allow grain exports to resume in the Black Sea region. The agreement, which is meant to avert a global food crisis and boost grain supplies, was brokered by the UN and aided by Turkey...
