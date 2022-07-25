×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Russia-Ukraine grain deal likely to lower food prices in SA, but only if it holds

Missile attack on Odesa muddies the waters but Kyiv says wheat will leave ports regardless

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 19:49 Thuletho Zwane

Food prices could soften as more grain supplies become available to the world market after Russia and Ukraine agreed to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports, to the benefit of all importing countries and consumers.

Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on Friday to allow grain exports to resume in the Black Sea region. The agreement, which is meant to avert a global food crisis and boost grain supplies, was brokered by the UN and aided by Turkey...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.