×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Protect your long-term investments, assets and grow your legacy

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Matlhodi Leteane, head of client experience at FNB Fiduciary

25 July 2022 - 16:50 Mudiwa Gavaza
PHOTO: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash
PHOTO: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash

The use and practical application of trusts as a tool for wealth building for consumers is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Matlhodi Leteane, head of client experience at FNB Fiduciary. 

FNB Fiduciary is the bank’s unit dealing with personal estate planning services, including will drafting, trusts, estate duty calculation, administration of deceased estates.

Join the discussion: 

Leteane says much work is being done to advocate for the wider use of trusts by ordinary South Africans. 

A trust refers to a legal entity based a fiduciary relationship in which one party, known as a trustor, gives another party, the trustee, the right to hold title to property or assets for the benefit of another, the beneficiary.

Once upon a time trusts were considered to only be useful to very wealthy people with a ‘tax problem’. However, Leteane says these structures can be very useful to “anyone who wants an effective way of managing and protecting their long-term assets like property and investments.”

Topics of discussion include: the uses and benefits of trusts, making use of such structures for wealth building and saving, work being done to reposition trusts as accessible to the wider public beyond the wealthy, and efforts to increase conversation about money among ordinary people. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Protect your long-term investments, assets and grow your legacy

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Matlhodi Leteane, head of client experience at FNB Fiduciary
Economy
52 minutes ago

PODCAST | Risk of a recession and increased inflation on SA’s horizon

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | Digital storage is big business in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Western Digital's sales director for Africa to talk about the data-storage company’s international footprint, ...
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
VAT hike to 17% is ‘the least bad option’ to fund ...
Economy
2.
Localisation at the heart of state’s policy ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer price inflation and ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank signals sharper rate hikes ahead as ...
Economy
5.
Gauteng’s new township act in full swing; here’s ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.